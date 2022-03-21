Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $429,751. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

