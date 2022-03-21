Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.10 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

