BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Trading 2% Higher

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH – Get Rating) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 183.52 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.38). 651,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,115,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.40 ($2.34).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 3.02 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%.

In other news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 4,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £8,131.14 ($10,704.50).

About BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH)

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

