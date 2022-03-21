BeatzCoin (BTZC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $105,434.34 and approximately $7.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000692 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00026872 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.