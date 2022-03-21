Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $21.90 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.4% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Home Depot by 44.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $340.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.43 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.18.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

