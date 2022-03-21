BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $185.00 and last traded at $187.75. 1,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 343,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.97.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.
The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.39.
About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
