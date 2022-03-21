Bella Protocol (BEL) Market Cap Achieves $40.93 Million

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $40.93 million and $25.85 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00036617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00108541 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.