Belt Finance (BELT) Trading 5% Higher This Week

Belt Finance (BELT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.24 million and approximately $164,715.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00003524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.42 or 0.07091307 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,210.76 or 0.99762397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041030 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

