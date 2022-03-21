Belt Price Tops $39.41 (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.89 or 0.07035311 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,086.17 or 0.99884335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041255 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.