Ben Whitley Buys 18 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Ben Whitley purchased 18 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 830 ($10.79) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($194.28).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ben Whitley purchased 17 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 885 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($195.64).

On Tuesday, February 1st, Ben Whitley sold 1,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 906 ($11.78), for a total value of £9,060 ($11,781.53).

Shares of JDW traded down GBX 25.34 ($0.33) on Monday, reaching GBX 816.66 ($10.62). 391,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,874. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 712.50 ($9.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 866.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 938.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JDW. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.30) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.65) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, January 17th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

