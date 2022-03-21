Benson Hill (BHIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Benson Hill to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BHIL stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $901,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $3,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $4,824,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHIL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.