BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last Week

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $21.92 million and $724,244.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

