Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.78. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 7,523 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 6,959.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 121,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Grey by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

