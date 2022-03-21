Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.78. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 7,523 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.
About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Grey (BGRY)
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.