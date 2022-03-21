BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,611 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 366.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.61) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,163.53.

BHP stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

