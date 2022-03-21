Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.75. 6,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,198,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.