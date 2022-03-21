Binamon Market Cap Reaches $4.85 Million (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $594,264.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binamon has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045778 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.94 or 0.07038962 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,399.82 or 1.00281525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars.

