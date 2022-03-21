Bintex Futures 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,781.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $36,285.65 and approximately $10,781.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.04 or 0.07093920 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,897.99 or 1.00042409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041149 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

