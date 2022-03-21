Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $91,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $588.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $524.19 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $698.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

