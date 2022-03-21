BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BIOLASE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 18th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIOL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BIOLASE by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BIOLASE by 4,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 529,023 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.