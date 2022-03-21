BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,742,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 107,359 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,291,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 79,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 338,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $81.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -226.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,646 shares of company stock worth $2,476,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

