Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Trading Down 3.9%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.48. 4,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 568,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRDS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global, Inc

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

