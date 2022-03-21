Bismuth (BIS) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $287.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003715 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003011 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

