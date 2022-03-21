Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Reaches $612,551.44

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $612,551.44 and approximately $104.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

