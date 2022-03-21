Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $175,389.97 and $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00260392 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.