Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $5.40 on Major Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $966,471.22 and approximately $1,016.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $5.40 or 0.00013057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008403 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 179,053 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.