Bitcoin Private Price Hits $2.21 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00005300 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $10.59 million and $1,897.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.00430471 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00091085 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00104400 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

