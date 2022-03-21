BitCore (BTX) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

BitCore (BTX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0859 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $160,174.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,880.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.91 or 0.07120516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00281111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.64 or 0.00821018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00095446 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.18 or 0.00462765 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.70 or 0.00422445 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

