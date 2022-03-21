BitTorrent (BTTOLD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16,033.00

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $16,033.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00230782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007949 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005344 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005191 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000822 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002350 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003883 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

