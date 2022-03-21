Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 533,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

