Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Purchases $26,588.00 in Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. 5,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
