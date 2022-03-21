Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Purchases $26,588.00 in Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. 5,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,654,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 126,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 74,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

