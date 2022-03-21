Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Holdings Raised by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 348.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,450 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $104,938. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

BXMT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.71. 1,074,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,357. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.18%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

