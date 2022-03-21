BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $18.84 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in NVIDIA by 772.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $264.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $661.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $122.72 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

