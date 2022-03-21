BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

