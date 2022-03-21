BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 23,701 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,701 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,508 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

