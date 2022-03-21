BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 5,630 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,687,000 after purchasing an additional 502,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $287.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.94. The company has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $291.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

