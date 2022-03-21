Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Down to $7.06

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.78. Blend Labs shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 16,647 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock worth $67,962 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $146,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

