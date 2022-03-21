Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Reaches $0.38

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000911 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $523,571.34 and $109,789.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

