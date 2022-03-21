Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $270.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) received a $270.00 price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Boeing stock traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.04. 674,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,091,275. The company has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.58. Boeing has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

