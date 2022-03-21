Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is Denali Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the quarter. Boise Cascade accounts for about 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Boise Cascade worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,416 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 130.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

NYSE:BCC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.21. 258,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,767. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.71. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $85.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.67%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

