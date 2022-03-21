Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) vs. All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) Critical Contrast

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for All For One Media and Bowlero, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bowlero has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.96%. Given Bowlero’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than All For One Media.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares All For One Media and Bowlero’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 107.82 -$3.12 million N/A N/A Bowlero $205.19 million 1.63 -$34.45 million N/A N/A

All For One Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media 40,529.34% -24.30% 3,234.01% Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95%

About All For One Media (Get Rating)

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Bowlero (Get Rating)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

