BP (NYSE:BP) Trading Up 3.2%

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.67. Approximately 136,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,316,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.80) to GBX 500 ($6.50) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.85) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Siena Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 94,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 37,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

