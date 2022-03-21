Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BCLI stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

