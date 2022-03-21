Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,815,472 shares.The stock last traded at $13.70 and had previously closed at $13.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 950.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

