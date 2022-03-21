Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,507 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.94. The company had a trading volume of 914,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,832. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

