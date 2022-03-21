Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 0.4% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $18.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $446.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.54. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $307.31 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

