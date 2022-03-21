Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will announce $65.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year sales of $233.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $324.38 million, with estimates ranging from $314.37 million to $333.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Braze.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Braze stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58. Braze has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,422,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braze (BRZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.