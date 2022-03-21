BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BRC in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BRC’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRCC. Citigroup started coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of BRCC opened at $16.66 on Monday. BRC has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

BRC Company Profile

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

