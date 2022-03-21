Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) Trading Down 2.8%

Breaking Data Corp. (CVE:BKD – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 45,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$20.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46.
About Breaking Data (CVE:BKD)
