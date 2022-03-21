Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.40. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 195,901 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 100,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,986,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,352,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,185,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,075,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $21,836,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

