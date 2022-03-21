BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 102,316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 844,362 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,154,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSIG opened at $25.77 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 910,020 shares of company stock valued at $27,139,530. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

